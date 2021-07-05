Chaichology

Here’s a logo concept for an existing streetwear brand, FINDINGFOUND. I wouldn’t change their logo because it has so much personality, but I couldn’t resist creating what’s in my head!

Font: Gropled by Daniyar Shape

