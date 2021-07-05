Bong Javines

Packaging designed for TWIX Dip or Dunk campaign

Bong Javines
Bong Javines
  • Save
Packaging designed for TWIX Dip or Dunk campaign logo typography branding design
Download color palette

Conceptualization, art direction and design by Bong Javines

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Bong Javines
Bong Javines

More by Bong Javines

View profile
    • Like