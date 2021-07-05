Judah B.

Velocity Rebrand

Judah B.
Judah B.
  • Save
Velocity Rebrand mesh gradient vector icon design logo branding and identity branding
Download color palette

Mesh Gradients, Day & Night Variants, and more. A fresh, new, and modern look for Velocity.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Judah B.
Judah B.

More by Judah B.

View profile
    • Like