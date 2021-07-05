Miriam Nabinger

Font Size & Color Article Settings - News App UI

Excerpt from a B2C App which included a news feed.

To align with WCAG 2.1 requirements, we ensured high contrast with the color palette and additional text/color settings on article view. The app was then tested for accessibility standards by using voiceover and talk back.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
