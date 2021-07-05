Omega-Pixel

Read & rocket

Read & rocket combination logo fun design playful design education spaceship space design rocket logo logodesign logodesigns illustration design logos vector creative logodesigner designer art branding logo graphic design
My second proposal for " read & rocket " company.
remind of this business : READ & ROCKET is a podcast created to inspire a new generation of avid, curious readers.
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

