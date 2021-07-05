VISUAL IDENTITY AND PACKAGING / UNIVERSO NATURAL

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Universo Natural is a healthy brand that takes care of the environment, its objective is to sell natural products that transmit quality and well-being to its customers. The main characteristics of the brand have in its management model being traditional, modern, rustic, healthy and elegant, thus helping to create a visual system that connects the brand to a healthy and comfortable environment that offers well-being to all its customers.