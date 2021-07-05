FinTech App Dashboard Design

Hello you awesome people!

This shot is a part of the finance app I originally designed for ProdX (the company I worked for).

Do hit the 'L' button if you loved it💖

To see more of my work, visit here: https://www.behance.net/kartikeshandil

To see the original shot, visit here: https://dribbble.com/shots/15783098-Digital-Banking-App-Design