Decorative materials website

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This shot is a concept of web design for Decorative materials, decor application. Pages, contacts, and collaboration. The website design represents the company's style: the unity of innovation. For that, I used the combination of dark and white colors, grid layout, photo content, and the typography that helps to emphasize the solidity, and modernity of the company.
📲 Don't forget to leave a like and follow me:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mykhailo_velychko
Behance - www.behance.net/mykhailovelychko
Facbook - https://m.facebook.com/myhailo.velichko