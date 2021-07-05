Decorative materials website

This shot is a concept of web design for Decorative materials, decor application. Pages, contacts, and collaboration. The website design represents the company's style: the unity of innovation. For that, I used the combination of dark and white colors, grid layout, photo content, and the typography that helps to emphasize the solidity, and modernity of the company.

