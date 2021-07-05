Kadir Can Mercan

Share Modal

Kadir Can Mercan
Kadir Can Mercan
  • Save
Share Modal share page modal page widelab send window send share window modal window modal share modal share flat design minimal minimalism app design app uxdesign uidesign
Download color palette

Hi, friends! 👋

Here I am with a share modal. When I'm working on this I changed many times colours and types. Finally i decided on this combination. Hope you enjoyed with them. 😊

If you like my shot hit "L" ❤️ and let me know your thoughts.

Thanks 🤘
Kadir.

Kadir Can Mercan
Kadir Can Mercan

More by Kadir Can Mercan

View profile
    • Like