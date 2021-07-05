Em B

Drink Infographic - Aperol Spritz

Drink Infographic - Aperol Spritz waccom retro colours summer minimalist graphic design infographic aperol aperol spritz drinks retro branding illustration design digital art mix media illustrator photoshop adobe photoshop
the latest design challenge I did with my coworkers this month - a drink recipe but make it a infographic - I was inspired by 70's retro style & simplistic - I loved the colours and fonts I chose to help that viibeeee. I really think this would be a fun idea to use for other drinks - minimal approach with strong colours and abstract shapes.

