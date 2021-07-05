Kirill Leary

Cider Can Package Design

Kirill Leary
Kirill Leary
Hire Me
  • Save
Cider Can Package Design package design branding
Cider Can Package Design package design branding
Cider Can Package Design package design branding
Cider Can Package Design package design branding
Download color palette
  1. Dribble1.jpg
  2. Dribble4.jpg
  3. Dribble3.jpg
  4. Dribble2.jpg

Combination of liquid abstract shapes made with watercolor brushes with thin vintage handwritten typeface give a sophisticated quality to brand

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Kirill Leary
Kirill Leary
Logos for tech startups
Hire Me

More by Kirill Leary

View profile
    • Like