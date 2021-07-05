Rotterlab studio

Black Ghost

Black Ghost smooth
Black Ghost is a classy script font. Combined with that textured handwritten brush will make your design project even stronger. Made for professional project branding. This works best for logos, branding, and of course quotes. Each letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
