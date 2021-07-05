Cráneo

Wireframes | Clash Royale update

Cráneo
Cráneo
  • Save
Wireframes | Clash Royale update clash royale 3d card game cards gamer game app clean ui game ui wireframe ios app redesign concept ux ui
Download color palette

Hey guys!
I've been working on a concept for a game update. Clash Royale is a freemium real-time strategy video game.

The goal:
Bring new game modes and enhance the current experience to get more players and retain those already in the game.

In the following days I will share more screens.

Till then! 🙌🏼

Cráneo
Cráneo
Freelance Interaction Designer ⚡️

More by Cráneo

View profile
    • Like