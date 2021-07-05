Rotterlab studio

Rhapsody

Rhapsody casual
Rhapsody is a handwritten script font with varying baseline, which is designed to convey elegance and style. It is smoothline, clean and feminine. Works perfectly for logos, magazines, menus, books, invitations, wedding / greeting cards, packaging, labels, t-shirt etc. All designs you will have a wonderful homemade touch with Rhapsody.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
