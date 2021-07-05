Egg Doodle

Sergio Georgini

Egg Doodle
Egg Doodle
  • Save
Sergio Georgini lettering type typography iconic icondesign artwork music guitar davidbrent rickygervais tvseries theoffice gold shirt jacket fashion illustration doodle eggdoodle icon
Download color palette

Nice jacket.
- Whatever.
Looks like mine...
- What make's yours?
Armani.
- Expensive.
And yours?
- Sergio Georgini.

The Office, Series 2

Instagram

Egg Doodle
Egg Doodle

More by Egg Doodle

View profile
    • Like