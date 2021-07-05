Gabby Lacruz

Cute wolf

Cute wolf ai illustrator fangs yellow animal wolfman wolf logo vector illustration vectorart minimal design illustration flat vector
Need awesome illustrations and logos? just message me or email me for any project inquiries or commision works 😊
📩 : gabrielylacruz.2016@gmail.com

📸 I Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/gabbylacruz/?hl=es-la

🧿 I Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gabbylacruzmolina

💼 I Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gabbylacruz

