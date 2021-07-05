Rotterlab studio

Diary Angelique

Diary Angelique casual
Diary Angelique is a beautiful script font with many alternative styles, this font looks natural, elegant and perfect for any extraordinary project. Diary Angelique is suitable for various products such as invitations, product packaging, quotes, product design, crafter, labels, photography, watermarks , logos & branding.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
