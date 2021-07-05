Slot machine “Smallies and Co” - PROMO!

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The video introduces viewers to the nature of the game “Smallies and Co”.
The slot's characters are charming monsters. Due to the fact that their images serve as symbols of the slot, the game is fun and bright.
The video shows a welcome screen, a reel on a game background and a congratulatory screen in the form of an avalanche of gold coins. You can see how symbols appear on the reel and how points flash for each combination.
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
