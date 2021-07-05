Gabby Lacruz

Lion King

Gabby Lacruz
Gabby Lacruz
  • Save
Lion King yelloweyes orange tiger animalkindome animal lion logo branding vector illustration vectorart minimal design illustration flat vector graphic design
Download color palette

Need awesome illustrations and logos? just message me or email me for any project inquiries or commision works 😊
📩 : gabrielylacruz.2016@gmail.com

📸 I Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/gabbylacruz/?hl=es-la

🧿 I Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/gabbylacruzmolina

💼 I Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gabbylacruz

Gabby Lacruz
Gabby Lacruz

More by Gabby Lacruz

View profile
    • Like