Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vlad Patrașcu

Food Boost - Advanced Filters

Vlad Patrașcu
Vlad Patrașcu
Hire Me
  • Save
Food Boost - Advanced Filters data analysis reserach filter design thinking case study ui ux uiux charity software saas product design web design app mobile interface crm wireframe
Food Boost - Advanced Filters data analysis reserach filter design thinking case study ui ux uiux charity software saas product design web design app mobile interface crm wireframe
Food Boost - Advanced Filters data analysis reserach filter design thinking case study ui ux uiux charity software saas product design web design app mobile interface crm wireframe
Download color palette
  1. 4.png
  2. 5.png
  3. 6.png

Hi guys! For the next weeks, I want to share with you some of the screens from a big project on which I was focused most of 2020.

This is the Advanced Filter. It is used by the social researcher's team for complex analysis of clients and hampers related data. You can filter the most thorough thing and create conditions to get a detailed view.

See full Case Study

–––

Let's connect:
BehanceLinkedinInstagram

Vlad Patrașcu
Vlad Patrașcu
Bridging the gap between you and your business vision
Hire Me

More by Vlad Patrașcu

View profile
    • Like