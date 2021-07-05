LeverX Group Design Team

Colorbook is a nice and simple iOS app for coloring and creating figures. You can color figures in a "kill time" mode or challenge yourself or your friends and try to color figure quicker than all in a "Challenge" mode.

UI/UX Designer: Natalia Heliver
Art-direction: Sergei Shilo

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
