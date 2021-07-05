YouTube Music Explore Page Glassmorphism Redesign ▶

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is my attempt of redesigning the YouTube Music Explore Page with a touch of glassmorphism for an online design competition I recently took part in. Hope you liked it. Any suggestions/reviews are highly appreciated and welcomed :)
Thank you for your time! ✨
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Shoot me an e-mail regarding any business: harsh.v.kansagara@gmail.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/uxharsh
Twitter: www.twitter.com/harshux
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/harsh-kansagara
Upwork: www.upwork.com/freelancers/~013d89bd8e88deaac0
Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/harshux