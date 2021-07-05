Harsh Kansagara

YouTube Music Explore Page Glassmorphism Redesign ▶

Harsh Kansagara
Harsh Kansagara
  • Save
YouTube Music Explore Page Glassmorphism Redesign ▶ website redesign mobile design website design explore youtube music redesign youtube glassmorphism neumorphism vector ui ux design branding
Download color palette

This is my attempt of redesigning the YouTube Music Explore Page with a touch of glassmorphism for an online design competition I recently took part in. Hope you liked it. Any suggestions/reviews are highly appreciated and welcomed :)

Thank you for your time! ✨

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shoot me an e-mail regarding any business: harsh.v.kansagara@gmail.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/uxharsh
Twitter: www.twitter.com/harshux
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/harsh-kansagara
Upwork: www.upwork.com/freelancers/~013d89bd8e88deaac0
Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/harshux

Harsh Kansagara
Harsh Kansagara

More by Harsh Kansagara

View profile
    • Like