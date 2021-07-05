Wahyu Muhtiyantoro

Onboarding Mobile App Initio.id

Wahyu Muhtiyantoro
Wahyu Muhtiyantoro
  • Save
Onboarding Mobile App Initio.id exploration ex onboarding illustration uxdesign uidesign mobile mobileapp lawyer law
Download color palette

Trying to explore the project website that I've made where I work.
Currently exploring the mobile app of the project. starting from onboarding first. The illustration I use is an illustration from Vijay Verma (blush.design).

Happy to hear your feedback, thanks

Want to work together? let's discuss!
wahyumuhtiyantoro@gmail.com :)

Wahyu Muhtiyantoro
Wahyu Muhtiyantoro

More by Wahyu Muhtiyantoro

View profile
    • Like