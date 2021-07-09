The Power of Hobbies

I want you to think about your routine week and compare it to today’s week…how much fun are you having in comparison to when you were a kid? Most people have lost their childish charm and curious way of thinking. Sure, now you are grown, you have responsibilities and bills to pay; but why does that stop us from having fun and doing the things that we love?

Well, it shouldn’t! So I am here to try and inspire you to live your life like your childhood self. Interesting people do interesting things. No one wants to chat with the person at the party who just talks about work, but there is actual science and philosophy to back this up.

There is tremendous power in having hobbies and having dedicated time to ourselves where we are not focused on work or any of the stresses of life. Our brains consume 30% of our daily calories, which is a shit ton of energy, that is a technical term. 😉 Want more Read Full Article

Looking to stand out? We got you covered!

Email us: hello@rogue.studio

Our Website / Our Store / Instagram / Twitter