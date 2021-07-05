Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maria Rey

Retro Pattern

Maria Rey
Maria Rey
Retro Pattern vector graphic design illustration design
Since illustration is my best ability, I'm diving into the different forms of illustration. I designed this pattern inspired in the 70's and 80's fashion and style. I'm using it as a part of a retro t-shirt collection.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Maria Rey
Maria Rey

