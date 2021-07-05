James Christmas

South West Connections - Logo Design

South West Connections - Logo Design brand graphic design networking logo tech logo sme networking brand identity branding s logo sw logo design gradient logo gradient logo logo design
Logo design for South West Connections

South West Connections is a referral networking group for small to medium businesses in South West London. SWC members meet monthly to discuss insights from their respective industries and share referrals.

Logo Design & Brand Identity.
