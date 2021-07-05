Suzy Goodmorning

New Year Greeting Card for Alpina Publisher Ukraine

Suzy Goodmorning
Suzy Goodmorning
  • Save
New Year Greeting Card for Alpina Publisher Ukraine graphic design illustration logotype brand design minimalism
New Year Greeting Card for Alpina Publisher Ukraine graphic design illustration logotype brand design minimalism
Download color palette
  1. drbl1.png
  2. drbl2.png

alpinapublisher.com
Graphics made of the logo in brand-book colors

A6_NY_2021_card_3.png
600 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Suzy Goodmorning
Suzy Goodmorning
pretty much 2d-artist :3

More by Suzy Goodmorning

View profile
    • Like