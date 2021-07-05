Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

Chiffon Clothing Brand Logotype

Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
  • Save
Chiffon Clothing Brand Logotype classy apparel luxury clothing brand logo clothing brand fashion logo designer for hire logo redesign logo design portfolio logo maker symbol modern logo minimalist logo minimal logo logotype logos logomark logodesign logo designer logo design logo
Download color palette

Logotype for Chiffon Clothing Brand

👉 Let's make a logo together!
📧 Email me at farhadghnm@gmail.com

Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer
Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

More by Farhad Ghanemi | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like