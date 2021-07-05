Vikas Chaudhary

Gestalt principle

Vikas Chaudhary
Vikas Chaudhary
  • Save
Gestalt principle icon ux ui illustration design gestalt
Download color palette

A woman breaking the stereotypes and shattering the glasses by becoming a radio jockey.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Vikas Chaudhary
Vikas Chaudhary

More by Vikas Chaudhary

View profile
    • Like