Music App

Music App ux minimal app
Here is a new music app that will help a user to find the best music.Three pages: Now playing, lyrics, queue pages.I used glassmorphism for first time in this project. I hope you enjoy the interface as I enjoyed the design process. Feel free to show your ❤️🙂

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
