Maria Rey

Louvre Cafe Logo

Louvre Cafe Logo graphic design illustration logo design
This is a redesign of a cafe from my hometown. Louvre cafe. Changing the concept to a stained glass styled logo, using teal shades and a modern look, to simulate the crystal pyramid of Le Louvre museum

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
