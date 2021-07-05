Etido Okono

Credit Card Checkout Page

Etido Okono
Etido Okono
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout Page cart delivery dailyui002 creditcard checkout
Download color palette

This is my Daily UI #002: I would love to get feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Etido Okono
Etido Okono

More by Etido Okono

View profile
    • Like