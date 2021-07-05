My Work For Restock.IN

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers !!!
This is my latest project on June 2021 for my beloved client.
let me explain to you about Restock.IN here,
Restock.IN is a clothing brand that provides quality plain clothes that located in Indonesia.
Hope you like it,,,see you
E-mail : farisabdillah317@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/farisabdillah3/
Behance : https://www.behance.net/fabdillah