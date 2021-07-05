Sajedeh Bouyeh

Sketching

Sketching character design character view sketching sketch flatdesign flat flat illustration illustrator flat design illustration design
These days I usually find myself sketching and creating new characters. Imagining myself in a beautiful balcony with a view like this, made me design this illustration.
