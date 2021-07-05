rheinitacn

Onboarding Page

rheinitacn
rheinitacn
  • Save
Onboarding Page onboarding
Download color palette

This is my old design. I just find out tonight and want to upload here. the onboarding page for m-banking apps with light and dark-blue color.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
rheinitacn
rheinitacn

More by rheinitacn

View profile
    • Like