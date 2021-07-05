artforgame

Bonus Game Development

It looks like the entrance to the angelic world is located above this waterfall.

Two statues in the form of trumpeting angels on the sides of the streams of water serve as faithful guards for this place.

The entrance itself is indicated by an arched gate and a red banner with a golden symbolic image of an angel.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/angels-demons/

