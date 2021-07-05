Bonus Game Development

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
It looks like the entrance to the angelic world is located above this waterfall.
⠀
Two statues in the form of trumpeting angels on the sides of the streams of water serve as faithful guards for this place.
⠀
The entrance itself is indicated by an arched gate and a red banner with a golden symbolic image of an angel.
⠀
You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/portfolio-item/angels-demons/
