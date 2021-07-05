Viktoria Yakubchak

Online Furniture Shop

Online Furniture Shop concept marketplace store shot landing page landing online online-shop shop e-commerce ux ui simple minimalistic design
Hi there! 😄
Wanna share with you my new shot — a online-store first screen concept for furniture company 🔨 I decided to make it minimal, modern, and easy to use.

