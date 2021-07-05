Code Resolution

Snow Monkey - eCommerce Website Design

Code Resolution
Code Resolution
Hire Us
  • Save
Snow Monkey - eCommerce Website Design commerce ui ux design web website
Snow Monkey - eCommerce Website Design commerce ui ux design web website
Snow Monkey - eCommerce Website Design commerce ui ux design web website
Snow Monkey - eCommerce Website Design commerce ui ux design web website
Snow Monkey - eCommerce Website Design commerce ui ux design web website
Snow Monkey - eCommerce Website Design commerce ui ux design web website
Snow Monkey - eCommerce Website Design commerce ui ux design web website
Snow Monkey - eCommerce Website Design commerce ui ux design web website
Download color palette
  1. dribbble.png
  2. A_MGFjZjlkZDY2YjhlM2JmOS4BVqIbqlL8b5zNWuIw0AORGHYb8WrSma8LFdqFISOPEO-Q2oiLtNS0JadXtnfznB_g8RZ2bIrehUd33zu2sjDh5IhKJF9rHFWIYkLYde2m.jpg
  3. A_MGFjZjlkZDY2YjhlM2JmOfHlKPOlgCJ6XaqBL5DdOdt1p9UoWFYKXeXrqdbEqMqEfUl1nEatRFtxvZQVe2anIDjKwr5d0qWI6UanhDN_i4WWhugv66Ke_ZEJfXQ97C6n.jpg
  4. A_MGFjZjlkZDY2YjhlM2JmOR2WWAC1viMN_9XJYhju1KuFyJ_KiBJbWaGN1yy4p0qdlA0JJSrEk-RrYZfc3cZHlo1_SudwOocwspBBwPHzTPTW5sMnb0bKke0r14byUBwf.jpg
  5. A_MGFjZjlkZDY2YjhlM2JmOSLa0UYXDQqkRCyn0Ku1b3hwnQyxKq7AVZAcqntzsA0nwZkSzXZrXvDuAw74I1HcUotYNE1d_zskF1OK2rm2ipLUFekX7N6_xdOHqjDoslW6.jpg
  6. A_MGFjZjlkZDY2YjhlM2JmOTi16GkShDLNQhh-5TQZtGJCczioYadeYlRMyUX5UAhzOkrlbUuxrLa-W2gutJbwHaGq0pjH7W0JNlL6yM-B4ZY0h5nEXJXMZJGu5K5OQ-bm.jpg
  7. A_MGFjZjlkZDY2YjhlM2JmOUdJMQ_yT6eqobs5YLapNl6OLXKqs9B4r_9XW1vPFQ95tLafDSiGJ5ZaDCvxeCMlO_BQ0ATqVqRUEGnFTIQVoSuY1ii7Qrmek9utsrocur1f.jpg
  8. A_MGFjZjlkZDY2YjhlM2JmOaz0CCmwsZJcQXzFrNGmo-GfZiMIA_opvRQLo1IHWOGm33in4PZvO0bEid8Yu_bG64_h6Sel8KhlH8K-D903kpZWjSJuXE7IZAdF3TLiQ2Dy.jpg

The truly unique (and healthy) ice cream brand from Los Angeles × Code Resolution.

We designed 40+ templates for the shelve-filling indulgent food brand that stemmed from a 24hr fully-funded Kickstarter campaign (wow, right?).

After composing a solid user-journey and content hierarchy, we produced a content-led Homepage, Product & Collection Pages, Product Builder, Recipes, Team & Bios, Nutritional pages, Blog, Articles, Athlete Indexes and Profiles, Press, Merchandise, Store Locator, Careers and Jobs, Promotional Pages, Contact and Legal pages.

Get in touch to discuss similar design and development projects!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Code Resolution
Code Resolution
Empowering People & Industry.
Hire Us

More by Code Resolution

View profile
    • Like