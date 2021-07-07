Sparkle Piglet - Only 1% can beat all levels

Trending designs to inspire you
Our first casual mobile game based on bomberman classic mechanics. Six months of development with 0 budget. I hope you will like it as we do!
The adventure starts at The Lost Farm where you will be immersed into a unique world full of danger, puzzles, and mystery. Your enemies will do anything to stand in your way, but can they really stop you? Be smarter, faster, and better, and they won't have a chance against you.
We guarantee good vibes, positive emotions, and lots of fun!
Sounds interesting? It’s time to begin your own unique adventure today.
Available for iOS and Android here:
Download for iOS & Android | Visit Website