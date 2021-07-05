🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone! I just decided to undertake a 100 days UI challenge to improve my skills and hopefully get to network a bit with other designers out there!
This sign up page is a clear and simple interface with lots of whitespace. I kept as simple as I could! I hope you like it!
Also, feel free to check out my portfolio and give me a feedback if you feel like! I'm always open to suggestions! Cheers!