Daniel Di Pompo

Sign up page

Daniel Di Pompo
Daniel Di Pompo
  • Save
Sign up page adobexd signup uichallenge
Download color palette

Hi everyone! I just decided to undertake a 100 days UI challenge to improve my skills and hopefully get to network a bit with other designers out there!
This sign up page is a clear and simple interface with lots of whitespace. I kept as simple as I could! I hope you like it!
Also, feel free to check out my portfolio and give me a feedback if you feel like! I'm always open to suggestions! Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Daniel Di Pompo
Daniel Di Pompo
Like