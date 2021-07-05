Hasura

Customisable digital tickets

Hasura
Hasura
  • Save
Download color palette

We were faced with the not-so-unique problem of figuring out how to improve engagement on our social media handles for our annual user conference, HasuraCon this year (2021). So we decided on creating fun tickets that were customisable with the user’s favourite technology. Here’s a spot animation we created for when a user landed on the customisation page.

Learn more about Hasura here: https://hasura.io

Learn more about GraphQL here: Read more about graphql here: https://hasura.io/graphql/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
Hasura
Hasura
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Hasura

View profile
    • Like