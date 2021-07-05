Customisable digital tickets

We were faced with the not-so-unique problem of figuring out how to improve engagement on our social media handles for our annual user conference, HasuraCon this year (2021). So we decided on creating fun tickets that were customisable with the user’s favourite technology. Here’s a spot animation we created for when a user landed on the customisation page.

