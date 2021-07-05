Dhananjay Garg

Bolt Pickup Experience

Airport shuttle pickup experience taking into account developing countries without designated pickup spots, hence, the need for OTP interlocking mechanism is needed. Done for Bolt

Rebound of
Departure Airport Shuttle Experience
