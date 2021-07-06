Sparkle Piglet - The Best Casual Mobile Game in 2021

Key features of “Sparkle Piglet”:

🐷 Unique enemies.

At the beginning of your adventure, you face The Farmer and his angry dogs. The dogs are on watch to alert The Farmer of your schemes. If he gets wind of what you are up to, he will force you back to your pigsty in no time.

🐷 Many ways to advance.

You will have to be smart and creative to find a way to complete each level. And when you do, you can always replay it to improve your score.

🐷 Several levels of difficulty.

Enjoy seamless gameplay on easy levels or take a risk and try one of the more challenging big maps. Only your patience, creativity, and ability to adapt and learn from your mistakes are needed to take on challenge!

🐷 Original soundtrack.

All sounds were recorded exclusively for “Sparkle Piglet” to make the gameplay as engaging as possible. We recommend playing with headphones for the best experience.

🐷 Shared progress on multiple devices.

Connect your account and save your progress to the cloud. That way, you can continue your adventure wherever you are.

We guarantee good vibes, positive emotions, and lots of fun!

Sounds interesting? It’s time to begin your own unique adventure today.

Available for iOS and Android here:

Download for iOS & Android | Visit Website