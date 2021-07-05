Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kaspersky Security Cloud Gamers Edition - Landing Page

Kaspersky Security Cloud Gamers Edition - Landing Page
This page was a test for the worldwide Visual Designer job at Kaspersky. I went to the next stage but I didn't get the job.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
