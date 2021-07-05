Vladimir Pashkevich
7tam

Sparkle Piglet - Bomberman based Casual Mobile Game

Vladimir Pashkevich
7tam
Vladimir Pashkevich for 7tam
Hire Us
  • Save
Sparkle Piglet - Bomberman based Casual Mobile Game nature animals dog farm farmer enemies thinking action adventure piglet pig art mobile sparkle piglet casual games mobile games games
Download color palette

Our start-up, 7tam.net, did the first Mobile Casual Game! The game was made with zero budget. Six months of development and continuous learning. So proud of the team and result. I hope you will love it as we do!

The adventure starts at The Lost Farm where you will be immersed into a unique world full of danger, puzzles, and mystery. Your enemies will do anything to stand in your way, but can they really stop you? Be smarter, faster, and better, and they won't have a chance against you.

Available for iOS and Android here:
Download for iOS & Android | Visit Website

Art-2778x1284.png
2 MB
Download
7tam
7tam

More by 7tam

View profile
    • Like