Sparkle Piglet - Bomberman based Casual Mobile Game

Our start-up, 7tam.net, did the first Mobile Casual Game! The game was made with zero budget. Six months of development and continuous learning. So proud of the team and result. I hope you will love it as we do!
The adventure starts at The Lost Farm where you will be immersed into a unique world full of danger, puzzles, and mystery. Your enemies will do anything to stand in your way, but can they really stop you? Be smarter, faster, and better, and they won't have a chance against you.
Available for iOS and Android here:
Download for iOS & Android | Visit Website