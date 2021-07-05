Stas Aki
Design mobile layouts faster

Design mobile layouts faster desktop layout automatic auto ux design readymag interface mobile
For the Mobile version of your projects you can now choose from three types of mobile layout: Auto layout (arranges all widgets in a single column, each will fit the viewport width), Fit to mobile (resizes all widgets proportionately to fill the mobile viewport), and Desktop layout (everything looks as it would on a desktop display).

These options can also be set for any selected widgets or widget groups, allowing you to lay out mobile variations with only a few clicks.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
