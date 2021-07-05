Data Entry Service

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am here to assist you as a virtual assistant with any kind of Data Entry, Web Research, Data Mining, Typing, Microsoft Word or Excel work with the best services and professional skills. I am available 24*7 online. I am eagerly looking forward to helping you.
The services I provide :
---------------------------
* Data Entry (Company, Website, Contact Person, Email, Phone Number and Address/Location).
* Data Mining.
* Data Scraping.
* Web Research.
* Email List Building.
* Business Info.
* Data Conversion.
* PDF to Word.
* PDF to Excel.
* Email Management.
* Typing.
* Copy Paste.
* Competitor Data Analysis.
* Company/Business Information Research.
* Virtual Assistant.
Please send me a massage if you have any questions and if you have any project to discuss with me.
Best Regards.
Julfeker Rahaman