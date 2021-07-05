NI Xidan

Unique slider for a restaurant site!

NI Xidan
NI Xidan
  • Save
Unique slider for a restaurant site! unique slider dark website ux ui landing page design
Download color palette

I was designing a demo site for a dummy restaurant. I wanted to keep the unique, flashy, modern feel but also wanted to compliment that with elegance. I wanted to make a unique slider, the slider doesn't end in the viewport. This one stretches the whole viewport and slides horizontally through the viewport. Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
NI Xidan
NI Xidan

More by NI Xidan

View profile
    • Like