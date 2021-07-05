Early Years Count Brand Identity

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Early Years Count – Uganda is an organization
with one sole aim;
Elevating Early Childhood as a critical window of opportunity and
delivering the promise of a best start in Life for Uganda’s
young children
Odo Design Inc helped Early Years Count-Uganda with a brand new visual identity, brand guidebook, web application, UI design, and Webflow implementation of the website.
Everything was created, sketches & design from the ground up, with the help and guidance from the Early Years Count team.