ODO DESIGN INC

Early Years Count Brand Identity

Early Years Count – Uganda is an organization
with one sole aim;
Elevating Early Childhood as a critical window of opportunity and
delivering the promise of a best start in Life for Uganda’s
young children

Odo Design Inc helped Early Years Count-Uganda with a brand new visual identity, brand guidebook, web application, UI design, and Webflow implementation of the website.
Everything was created, sketches & design from the ground up, with the help and guidance from the Early Years Count team.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
