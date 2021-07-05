Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Owl Logo school logo learning learning logo daycare logo preschool logo teaching logo homeschool logo homeschool little learners little learners center owl logo owl branding vector logo illustration design
This is a logo I did for a mom who creates digital learning books for little learners. As a homeschool mom I had so much fun working on this logo. The color palette I chose came from the idea of going to school. I also wanted colors that were close to the true colors of a pencil. She went with an owl as owls represents wisdom. We both liked the font because it is playful like little learners are.

