This is a logo I did for a mom who creates digital learning books for little learners. As a homeschool mom I had so much fun working on this logo. The color palette I chose came from the idea of going to school. I also wanted colors that were close to the true colors of a pencil. She went with an owl as owls represents wisdom. We both liked the font because it is playful like little learners are.

